Meghan Markle ‘deserves' to be happy despite growing backlash

Meghan Markle has major reason to be happy with 2025 so far: Expert

Meghan Markle deserves to be “happy” as she seems to be doing well in her business and online ventures this year, according to royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, expert Jennie Bond noted that the Duchess of Sussex has quickly built a strong social media following despite initial backlash.

As for her business, the expert noted that the products she promotes or sells via her lifestyle venture are also performing well.

“I think Meghan deserves to be pretty happy with how this year has gone so far,” Bond said.

“Whatever she does or says gets slammed in the media, but she has built up a substantial social media following in very little time, the products that she endorses or sells seem to do exceptionally well, and her TV and podcast shows — although clearly not ground breaking - are perfectly watchable, however much her critics like to pan them.]

She added, “Meghan has, quite humbly, acknowledged that she is still learning how to navigate the commercial world and admits that she has made mistakes in her business ventures. That is an honest appraisal of her success so far.”

Bond also noted that Meghan was successful with her lifestyle blog before marrying Prince Harry, and now that she's back on social media, it makes sense for her to continue in that direction.

“She’s quite good at what she does, just as good as many other highly successful influencers. I think she has found a niche and should capitalise on it.”