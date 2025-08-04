Kate Middleton 'deeply troubled' for THIS reason

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘deeply troubled’ by her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry’s ongoing rift.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the insiders have claimed that as Kate and William are preparing for the future role as King and Queen, one of the most difficult issues hanging over the Prince of Wales future as sovereign, and Kate as his queen, is his ongoing feud with Harry.

The publication, citing the royal sources, claimed, "Kate is deeply troubled by William's ongoing rift with his brother."

The Princess of Wales believes peace is best for the monarchy.

Prince Harry also said in May, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

Kate Middleton, too, “thinks peace is best for The Firm”.

However, the report claims "Persuading William to let go of grudges has been daunting. But she's aware she’s the only one in the royal family who can possibly do it."

The fresh claims came days after reports Prince Harry has extended an olive branch to his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William amid peace talks with the monarch.