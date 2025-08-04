 
Geo News

Kate Middleton 'deeply troubled' for THIS reason

Kate Middleton, too, 'thinks peace is best for The Firm'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 04, 2025

Kate Middleton 'deeply troubled' for THIS reason

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘deeply troubled’ by her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry’s ongoing rift.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the insiders have claimed that as Kate and William are preparing for the future role as King and Queen, one of the most difficult issues hanging over the Prince of Wales future as sovereign, and Kate as his queen, is his ongoing feud with Harry.

The publication, citing the royal sources, claimed, "Kate is deeply troubled by William's ongoing rift with his brother."

The Princess of Wales believes peace is best for the monarchy.

Prince Harry also said in May, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

Kate Middleton, too, “thinks peace is best for The Firm”.

However, the report claims "Persuading William to let go of grudges has been daunting. But she's aware she’s the only one in the royal family who can possibly do it."

The fresh claims came days after reports Prince Harry has extended an olive branch to his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William amid peace talks with the monarch.

Meghan Markle's social media silence finally explained
Meghan Markle's social media silence finally explained
Prince Harry leaves cancer-stricken father King Charles ‘traumatised' with betrayal
Prince Harry leaves cancer-stricken father King Charles ‘traumatised' with betrayal
Princess Anne's kidnapper claims he was 'more scared than she was'
Princess Anne's kidnapper claims he was 'more scared than she was'
Meghan Markle urged to work hard on her 'story' amid multiple fails
Meghan Markle urged to work hard on her 'story' amid multiple fails
Prince Harry to lose 'godfather duties' against Prince William
Prince Harry to lose 'godfather duties' against Prince William
Justin Timberlake wife thought ‘something was off' during illness
Justin Timberlake wife thought ‘something was off' during illness
Meghan Markle faced eye opener in marital home post Prince Harry nuptials
Meghan Markle faced eye opener in marital home post Prince Harry nuptials
Meghan Markle gets 'honest appraisal' amid 'As Ever' progress
Meghan Markle gets 'honest appraisal' amid 'As Ever' progress