Prince Harry receives new title amid peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry has received a new title as the duke is in talks with his father King Charles for reconciliation.

The title was bestowed by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner amid claims Meghan will continue focusing on her latest role of entrepreneur, according to the Fox News Digital.

The expert said, "Her ever-faithful husband will always be her strongest ally by her side."

He added, "Unshackled from royal constraints, Meghan survives to thrive."

Earlier, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell also claimed Meghan has started building her own ‘empire’ and it is just beginning.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Paul Burrell shared his thoughts on Meghan's business ventures.

"This is an empire just beginning. Make no mistake, she will go into fashion, into jewellery, maybe have her own perfume." He then quipped: 'You, too, can smell like Meghan Markle.' I wonder what that would be like?"

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital there are whispers Meghan is working on an agreement with Netflix or "possibly a first-rights agreement."

The new nickname comes as Prince Harry is said to be in talks with his father King Charles through their aides for peace.