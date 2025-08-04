King Charles celebrates amid explosive claims about Prince Andrew, Harry

King Charles has made his first public appearance after shocking claims about Prince Andrew and Harry have surfaced.

The palace released photos of King Charles on social media as the monarch attended the Mey Highland Games.

The pictures were released with caption, “The King has attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness!

“The Games celebrate the hospitality, culture and talents of the people of the North Highlands. The event includes pipe bands, and competitive games including tug of war and tossing the caber.”

First established in the village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Queen Mother, the Mey Games have since become an annual tradition.

King Charles celebrations have been reported after royal expert Andrew Lownie’s upcoming biography of Andrew, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claimed about alleged fight between Prince Andrew and Harry.

Also, Prince Harry’s representative has told the New York Post, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”