Kate Middleton, Prince William to make unexpected decision about Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton, Prince William will let Charlotte, Louis decide their royal future

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected make a major decision about their future of their kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be willing to break with royal tradition when it comes to shaping the futures of Charlotte and Louis.

While Prince George is being prepared for his future as king, royal commentators say Kate and William are open to Charlotte and Louis either taking on working royal roles or pursuing private careers.

Speaking with The I Paper, royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "It’s not like it was in Charles’s youth, nowadays children make their own decisions.

"It’s just so different to when even William was brought up,” she added. “I think children have immense choices now that they didn’t have even 15 years ago."

Royal historian Marlene Koenig added that William and Kate are likely to “rip up the rule book” and chart their own course.

"William and Catherine, to a certain extent, are going to rip up the rule book and do it their way,” Koenig.

Meanwhile, biographer Sally Bedell Smith suggested that Charlotte is more likely than Louis to take on an official royal role in the future.

She said, "I would imagine Charlotte will be part of the picture. I’m not so sure about Louis."