Meghan Markle releases statement after shocking claims surface

Prince Andrew allegedly also said Meghan Markle was 'too old' for Prince Harry and that marrying her would be his 'biggest mistake ever'

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 04, 2025

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after new claims were made by royal expert Andrew Lownie in his upcoming book.

Andrew Lownie’s upcoming biography of Andrew, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York claims that Prince Andrew told Prince Harry he was “bonkers” for not properly researching Meghan’s background before bringing her into the royal family, according to OK! magazine.

The Duke of York allegedly also said Meghan was “too old” for Harry and that marrying her would be his “biggest mistake ever.”

Amid these claims, Meghan took to her 'As Ever' Instagram handle and shared a video to drop a teaser.

In the video, Meghan is seen carrying a basket filled with her Napa Valley Rosé, which she re-posted on her personal Instagram account as well.

Meghan posted the video saying, “Goodness in a glass. Right around the corner…Cheers to August!”

In her Instagram stories, Meghan reposted the video saying, “coming soon.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s team tells Newsweek, they have called in lawyers and that ‘such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks’ made in the outlet story, adding “I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry's counsel has been sent."

