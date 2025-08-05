Meghan Markle receives surprise birthday wishes from Royals?

Meghan Markle turns 44, receives birthday card from key Royals

Meghan Markle may have been snubbed by King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other royals, but a royal expert says she may have received surprise birthday wishes from two key members of the royal family.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may have sent a birthday card and a present to mark the Duchess of Sussex’s big day.

Speaking with The Mirror, Bond said, "I definitely thought that being 44 was a bit of a nondescript birthday, not particularly worthy of a special celebration.”

“But I’m sure that Harry will want to make a fuss of his wife on her special day,” she added.

"As far as I can see, he is still head over heels in love with Meghan and will probably organise a romantic dinner or perhaps a beach party with friends and lots of children to celebrate their happy family life in California. Maybe a sunrise yoga session would set the day up rather nicely!”

"I don’t think Meghan should hold her breath for birthday messages from the Royal family, though it may well be that Princess Eugenie - and possibly Beatrice— will send a present or a card,” Bond alluded.

The members of the royal family did not celebrate Meghan’s day with social media wishes due to new royal protocols.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed that new Palace’s protocol do not allow the royals to acknowledge birthdays of non-working royals except for their milestone birthdays.

She told Fox News, "To avoid the drama of bringing up the chaos that surrounds some of the more well-known non-working royals, the new protocol dictates that the royal family will acknowledge the birthdays of non-working royals only on milestone birthdays."

"Translation — birthdays that end in 0. This saves the family from having to re-live the Megxit and Jeffrey Epstein headlines at the same time every year."