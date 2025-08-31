 
Prince Harry's new Netflix project could deepen rift with Prince William

Prince Harry’s rumoured Diana film could feel like betrayal to William

August 31, 2025

Prince Harry’s reported plans to produce a solo documentary on his late mom Princess Diana as part of his new Netflix deal could deepen his royal rift.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex’s solo project would further strain his fractured relationship with Prince William.

Speaking with The Mirror, Bond warned that such a project, if true, would not only highlight the deepening feud between the brothers but also risk upsetting the wider royal family.

"How sad it would be if Harry decided to go it alone on another film about her. He shared that agonising loss with his brother,” she said.

The expert continued, “They were in shock together, they grieved together, they walked side by side behind her coffin.

“A solo film by Harry would simply underline the bitter feud with his brother and would antagonise the rest of the family.

“I suspect these reports are just rumours and wishful thinking by Netflix. I doubt whether Harry would really want to commercialise his mother‘s life and death."

