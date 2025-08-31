Meghan Markle carrying Prince Harry's chances for reconciliation?

Expert questions Meghan Markle’s intentions and unexpected but emerging role

Pauline Maclaran, the co-author of Royal Fever and Professor at Royal Holloway has just touched on Meghan Markle’s U-turn in terms of her personal brand.

In the expert’s opinion Meghan’s decision to not feature Prince Harry in this season’s episodes of With Love, Meghan shows her dedication to maintain separation professionally.

She believes this distance may well be a catalyst effecting the reconciliation efforts between Prince Harry and his father King Charles too.

Regarding all of this Ms Maclaran started by saying, “I think Meghan's second season has put the focus on her rather than Harry at present, although I also think she has been overshadowing him for quite a while now.”

“We seem to hear less and less about him and lots about her jam and flower sprinkles!” she also said according to Express.

Afterwards Ms Maclaran also highlighted how the opposite seems true for Prince Harry who “is probably happy to step out of the spotlight and it will give less opportunity for him to make any royal faux pas that are going to alienate him further from his family in the UK.”

This led to her offering the prince some advice for his peace talks with King Charles, which he is said to be planning a chat with, during his trip to the UK for the WellChild awards.

In lieu of that she admitted too that, “I think if he just assumes the role of concerned son (rather than critic or victim), he is more likely to repair the relationship with this father, by appealing to the King's paternal instinct.”

This comes despite the expert also acknowledging that both will most probably “be nervous about how things will evolve” as “there is much to mend and the King will be very mindful that whatever he says to Harry privately.”