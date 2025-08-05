 
Geo News

Steve Berry opens up on feud with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson

Steve Berry breaks silence on his long-running drama with former colleague Jeremy Clarkson

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 05, 2025

Steve Berry on his beef with Top Gear co-star Jeremy Clarkson
Steve Berry on his beef with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson

Steve Berry broke the silence on his feud with Jeremy Clarkson.

In a new interview with Al Arabiya News, the TV personality revealed that he and Jeremy "never got along" during their time together on the BBC show, Top Gear.

The 61-year-old journalist didn't go soft while describing his former costar, saying Jeremy's selfish qualities made him "unique."

Recalling his first meeting with the TV personality, Steve said, "The first shoot that I went along on was presented by a certain Mr. Jeremy Clarkson."

"And I'll never forget this, he turned up two hours late. I turned up half an hour early because I wanted to impress," he continued.

Steve added, "He turned up to hours late and the crew were fuming. Absolutely fuming. I thought. "Right, make a point, don't do that because you want the crew on your side."'

Later in the interview, the British motoring journalist said that Jeremy's on-screen demeanor is an accurate representation of who he is off-camera.

"You couldn't act that persona for all the years that he has," said Steve. "He is kind of like that, and like I said, even though he and I never really got on together."

"The last time I met him in person, there was a bar, it was at a car show and there was an open bar and he said: "Berry, people know we don't like each other, I'll buy you a pint and we'll stand over there pretending we like each other,"' he added.

Denise Richards in 'horrible spot' amid financial fallout from Aaron Phypers split
Denise Richards in 'horrible spot' amid financial fallout from Aaron Phypers split
Drake gets honest about his insecurity after Gracie Abrams inspired him
Drake gets honest about his insecurity after Gracie Abrams inspired him
Original 'Naked Gun' creator reacts to reboot's big debut
Original 'Naked Gun' creator reacts to reboot's big debut
Denise Richards caused chaos at Aaron Phypers' family house amid divorce
Denise Richards caused chaos at Aaron Phypers' family house amid divorce
Chris Hemsworth recalls unforgettable collaboration with Ed Sheeran
Chris Hemsworth recalls unforgettable collaboration with Ed Sheeran
Liam Neeson shows support to Pamela Anderson as she takes final bow video
Liam Neeson shows support to Pamela Anderson as she takes final bow
Ed Sheeran, Rupert Grint reunite in nostalgic new music video
Ed Sheeran, Rupert Grint reunite in nostalgic new music video
Nick Cannon gives 'shocking' dating advice to daughters
Nick Cannon gives 'shocking' dating advice to daughters