Steve Berry opens up on feud with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson

Steve Berry on his beef with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson

Steve Berry broke the silence on his feud with Jeremy Clarkson.

In a new interview with Al Arabiya News, the TV personality revealed that he and Jeremy "never got along" during their time together on the BBC show, Top Gear.

The 61-year-old journalist didn't go soft while describing his former costar, saying Jeremy's selfish qualities made him "unique."

Recalling his first meeting with the TV personality, Steve said, "The first shoot that I went along on was presented by a certain Mr. Jeremy Clarkson."

"And I'll never forget this, he turned up two hours late. I turned up half an hour early because I wanted to impress," he continued.

Steve added, "He turned up to hours late and the crew were fuming. Absolutely fuming. I thought. "Right, make a point, don't do that because you want the crew on your side."'

Later in the interview, the British motoring journalist said that Jeremy's on-screen demeanor is an accurate representation of who he is off-camera.

"You couldn't act that persona for all the years that he has," said Steve. "He is kind of like that, and like I said, even though he and I never really got on together."

"The last time I met him in person, there was a bar, it was at a car show and there was an open bar and he said: "Berry, people know we don't like each other, I'll buy you a pint and we'll stand over there pretending we like each other,"' he added.