Mark Harmon's shocking 'NCIS' return sparks behind-the-scene war

Mark Harmon comes forward to rescue 'NCIS' from cancellation

Mark Harmon, the beloved actor who led NCIS for nearly two decades, may return to the show but behind the scenes, not everyone is welcoming the idea.

Insider told Radar Online that the 73-year-old American actor and writer is poised to come back to the show full-time to help improve its ratings.

Notably, the show was once the most watched on TV, but now it ranks at no. 10, which has put the show executives in “crisis mode.”

The source said, "NCIS has sunk in the ratings for the first time and people are nervous and seeing that as a bad omen of things to come.”

However, Harmon, who played the older Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS and rose to fame with the series, is buoyant to save the military action drama from cancellation.

“Now there's talk of Mark coming back to save the show on a recurring basis at least,” the insider revealed.

“He's already had one cameo on [the spinoff] NCIS: Origins, and it's been teased that he may appear on that show again. Now he's ready to come out of semi-retirement to raise the original show from the dumpster. And if anyone can do it, it's Mark,” they added.

It is important to note that people are not elated with the news of his return to the show, per the source.

"People are complaining Mark's throwing his weight around and telling them what to do. He does enough of that already as exec producer. They think he's interfering with their jobs,” they noted.

However, the Freaky Friday star “doesn't really care who he pisses off because if the ratings are this bad, then he has every right to come back to save it and make it work and reign again. He worries it'll go down the drain otherwise,” the source stated.