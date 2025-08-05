Celebrity heartbreaks: The biggest breakups so far of 2025

2025’s most shocking celebrity splits

In the world full of glamour, love stories often come under the spotlight and sometimes, they meet a heartbreaking end.

This year, 2025, has seen its fair share of high-profile breakups, reminding us that even the most picture-perfect couples face challenges behind closed doors.

Here is a list of celebrities couple you parted ways this year:

1. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have officially separated their ways.

The couple first met at the 2016 Golden Globes, then after dating got engaged in 2019.

They share a daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in 2020.

However, the People confirmed in June 2025 that the two had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways.

They're pretty much done," the source said. "I don’t really see them being able to turn things around here."

2. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have parted ways and are officially divorced.

The two first got engaged in the early 2000s but ended their relationship in 2004.

They reunited in 2021 and got married in July 2022.

However, things didn’t last long. In May 2024, rumours of their separation surfaced after the pair hadn’t been seen together for weeks, following a sighting in New York City on March 30.

Their divorce was finalised in 2025, nearly 20 weeks after the Unstoppable actress filed for dissolution of marriage on August 20.

After their split, in an interview for the April issue of GQ, Affleck opened up about his relationship with Lopez, saying, he "[doesn't mind]" talking about his "personal life a little ... as long as my actual feelings and intentions and beliefs are communicated, which I hope I was clear that really [Lopez] is somebody I have a lot of respect for."

3. Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler:

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff also announced the end of his engagement to Caryn Chandler after being together for eight years in a heartfelt Instagram post on July 22.

Roloff wrote, “Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time.” He added that the two will remain on good terms and grateful for the memories they’ve shared.

4. Michelle Saniei and Aaron Nosler:

The Valley stars Michelle Saniei and Aaron Nosler have broken up after one year of dating.

Saniei started dating Nosler after her separation from Lally in 2023. In a May 2024 Instagram Live, she described how they met at a coffee shop after Isabella waved at him.

The Us Weekly reported the news on July 24, with an insider sharing that Saniei is “focusing on her daughter Isabella, from her ex work and taking care of herself as she navigates this new chapter in her life.”

5. Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers:

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers got divorced after six years of marriage.

The two started dating in June 2017, and after a private engagement got married in September 2018.

On July 7, Phypers filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

After Phypers filed for divorce Richards accused him of domestic violence, stating, "Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages."