Jonathan Scott plans to leave LA with Zooey Deschanel?

Jonathan Scott reveals future plans with fiancee Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has opened up about his future plans with fiancee Zooey Deschanel.

Speaking with People Magazine about his recent series Chasing the West, Jonathan said that it was a nostalgic experience for him.

Filming Chasing the West with his twin brother Drew, Jonathan says it made him want to return to country life.

When asked if would leave Los Angeles for a country life with his finance Zooey, the actor said “absolutely.”

However, he noted that the only problem is Zooey may not be up for the “dirty work” of the ranch. “She's an equestrian. She used to jump. So she loves having horses, loves having space.”

“I think she's not so much into the dirty work of the ranch, but she definitely is into having the space and room to run,” he noted.

Additionally, during the same interview Jonathan Scott also talked about working experience with his brother Drew Scott.

He said, “It was sort of bittersweet because we could share what we loved about growing up on a ranch with all of these families.”

“On the flip side, I miss it. It was so fun to be in the mountains,” Jonathan added.