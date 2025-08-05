Jamie Lee Curtis defends Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson relationship

Jamie Lee Curtis slams critics of Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance

Jamie Lee Curtis has sent a strongly worded message to critics of Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson’s romance rumor.

While appearing for an interview on VT, the Freakier Friday actress candidly talked about the hardship that the couple had faced in their respective lives.

"With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found [its] way into that relationship - God bless them both - leave them the f*** alone,” she defended. “Let them like each other.”

“Both of them have had hardship, and they're both beautiful human beings. If they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better,” Curtis continued.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress praised the Last Showgirl’s co-star, Anderson, “She's a beautiful person. She was fantastic [in the movie], but she's a beautiful human being.”

Referring to the death of Neeson’s wife following a skiing accident, Jamie Lee Curtis concluded, "He also suffered an unimaginable loss so young, and has had a really hard go of it."

"So if, in fact, these people have hard launched, then wish them the best and leave them alone.”

For those unversed, The Naked Gun’s stars, Anderson and Neeson, sparked relationship rumours while filming on set.

Previously, while promoting his recently released movie in an interview with People, Neeson confessed, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her."

“She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film,” he concluded.