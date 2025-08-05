Kanye West faces defeat in court?

Judge rules in Kanye West's ex-staffer case

For quite some years, Kanye West has been facing dozens of lawsuits over his alleged offensive behaviour in public and the workplace.



His legal team often argued to dismiss the cases against him by citing "artistic expression," which they say is protected under the First Amendment.

Judge Theresa M. Traber dismissed a similar line of argument after Ye's ex-Jewish publicist sued him over alleged antisemitism and his lawyers filed a motion on the same grounds to dismiss it.

The Donda hitmaker, who also fired her, sent alleged texts to her during her work, which read, “I am a Nazi” and “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler."

When she moved to court to sue him over workplace harassment, unjust firing, and blatant antisemitism, Ye's attorneys drew California’s anti-SLAPP statute to dismiss the lawsuit.

But the judge said, the motion was “rife with defects, specious arguments and misstatements of law that suggest the filing was frivolous and brought for the purpose of delaying the litigation of this action, rather than to raise serious concerns about free speech.”

So, Theresa ruled that the Chicago rap star should compensate the Jewish publicist, who used Jane Doe's name in the case to protect her identity, for legal fees, which she said amount to $99,720 that she spent against Ye's motion.

According to Billboard, the Grammy winner's attorneys have appealed to the judge not to dismiss the case, which is one of several cases Kanye is facing from ex-employees.