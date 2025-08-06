 
Geo News

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls challenges of filming 'Freakier Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis starrer movie 'Freakier Friday' set to release on August 8, 2025

By
Marium Haroon
|

August 06, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis gets honest about filming Freakier Friday
Jamie Lee Curtis gets honest about filming 'Freakier Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her experience of filming Freakier Friday.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about the challenges she faced while filming the sequel.

“In Freaky Friday, it’s really easy - adult, teenager. Adults stand up like this, teenagers slump. It was so black-and-white, so clear,” she noted.

Recalling the struggle that she faced on set, she told the outlet, “In this, it’s a much more subtle shift. we had to find it with words, and language, and body behavior, and mannerisms and stuff."

"So, that’s way more challenging because it’s not as easy to think that you’re getting it right,” Curtis added.

The sequel revolves around a body-swap storyline much like its original, Freaky Friday, but with a twist involving a blended family and looming wedding.

Referring to her on-screen character swapping the body with her step-daughter, the Halloween actress concluded, “With Donna, I knew I was getting it right because I know her. I don’t know a Lily. I really don’t, so it was harder for me to make sure I was actually getting it right.”

In the movie, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have reprised their roles as Tess and Anna Colman, who are now navigating a new chapter where Anna is mother of a daughter, Harper, and about to get married to Eric.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 8, 2025.

Teddi Mellencamp tears up as she breaks silence on affair with horse trainer
Teddi Mellencamp tears up as she breaks silence on affair with horse trainer
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to move to Cleveland?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to move to Cleveland?
Blake Lively brutally roasted in comedic spoof by Michael Pavano
Blake Lively brutally roasted in comedic spoof by Michael Pavano
Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt video
Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt
'The Walking Dead' actress passes away at 33
'The Walking Dead' actress passes away at 33
Tom Holland reflects on iconic fishnet 'Umbrella' performance
Tom Holland reflects on iconic fishnet 'Umbrella' performance
'Devastated' Prince Harry issues emotional statement amid Sentebale fallout
'Devastated' Prince Harry issues emotional statement amid Sentebale fallout
Selena Gomez bonds with mini-me sister Gracie
Selena Gomez bonds with mini-me sister Gracie