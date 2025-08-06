Jamie Lee Curtis recalls challenges of filming 'Freakier Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis gets honest about filming 'Freakier Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her experience of filming Freakier Friday.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about the challenges she faced while filming the sequel.

“In Freaky Friday, it’s really easy - adult, teenager. Adults stand up like this, teenagers slump. It was so black-and-white, so clear,” she noted.

Recalling the struggle that she faced on set, she told the outlet, “In this, it’s a much more subtle shift. we had to find it with words, and language, and body behavior, and mannerisms and stuff."

"So, that’s way more challenging because it’s not as easy to think that you’re getting it right,” Curtis added.

The sequel revolves around a body-swap storyline much like its original, Freaky Friday, but with a twist involving a blended family and looming wedding.

Referring to her on-screen character swapping the body with her step-daughter, the Halloween actress concluded, “With Donna, I knew I was getting it right because I know her. I don’t know a Lily. I really don’t, so it was harder for me to make sure I was actually getting it right.”

In the movie, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have reprised their roles as Tess and Anna Colman, who are now navigating a new chapter where Anna is mother of a daughter, Harper, and about to get married to Eric.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 8, 2025.