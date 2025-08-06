'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa recalls near-death experience

Jason Momoa reveals major change after near-death experience

Jason Momoa has opened up about a near-death experience which brought a major change in his life.

According to a Mirror report, the Aquaman star reveals that he quit smoking following a troubling incident at sea.

Recalling the time when he was surfing in Hawaii with friends, Jason said, “We paddled 13 miles down the coast and you're kind of almost a mile offshore. We're about seven miles into it and my leash snapped.”

“And it's so windy on Maui and so the board just went, I couldn't even see it anymore,” the Hollywood star added.

He went on to reveal that he was being battered by 10-foot waves crashing down on his head. “It pulls you out and you just get hit with these waves.”

“So I was stuck in this crazy spot and unknown to me I was really on the outer reef and they couldn't see me. I had my paddle and I was waving it and they couldn't see me,” the Games of Throne actor added.

“And the waves were so big, it basically took my shorts off it was so f***ing big. I was out there for a while and then I just couldn't see anyone coming to get me. And I couldn't move anymore and my arms and my legs gave up after, you know, I was out there for a while.”

However, his friend Larry Hamilton came to his aid. “He came from behind and I had already given up. My body stopped, like, I couldn't move my arms anymore and I bubbled down.”

“I get hit by another wave and I dig my feet into the coral. And I'm literally in the middle of the ocean. And I'm just... I could barely put my lips above just to breathe and get a break. But I had already given up. So it's like you've already given up and died and have a second chance at it,” Jason said.

Adding, “Then I still stayed out there for like 10 minutes. I was hanging on the side of this reef. And I hear Larry come from behind and he's on my board towing his board. And I get on and he's like, 'Are you alright? I'm like, 'No.' I remember seeing him, but I was 10 minutes dead already.”

Jason Momoa noted that this incident prompted him to quit smoking in the future.

“And the moment I came out, I never smoked again. Like, I just died. Like I tried and tried, but like I couldn't do it again because I just, I gave up. Like, I gave up my life,” he said.