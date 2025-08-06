 
Geo News

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa recalls near-death experience

Jason Momoa recalls the incident when he almost died

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 06, 2025

Jason Momoa reveals major change after near-death experience
Jason Momoa reveals major change after near-death experience

Jason Momoa has opened up about a near-death experience which brought a major change in his life.

According to a Mirror report, the Aquaman star reveals that he quit smoking following a troubling incident at sea.

Recalling the time when he was surfing in Hawaii with friends, Jason said, “We paddled 13 miles down the coast and you're kind of almost a mile offshore. We're about seven miles into it and my leash snapped.”

“And it's so windy on Maui and so the board just went, I couldn't even see it anymore,” the Hollywood star added.

He went on to reveal that he was being battered by 10-foot waves crashing down on his head. “It pulls you out and you just get hit with these waves.”

“So I was stuck in this crazy spot and unknown to me I was really on the outer reef and they couldn't see me. I had my paddle and I was waving it and they couldn't see me,” the Games of Throne actor added.

“And the waves were so big, it basically took my shorts off it was so f***ing big. I was out there for a while and then I just couldn't see anyone coming to get me. And I couldn't move anymore and my arms and my legs gave up after, you know, I was out there for a while.”

However, his friend Larry Hamilton came to his aid. “He came from behind and I had already given up. My body stopped, like, I couldn't move my arms anymore and I bubbled down.”

“I get hit by another wave and I dig my feet into the coral. And I'm literally in the middle of the ocean. And I'm just... I could barely put my lips above just to breathe and get a break. But I had already given up. So it's like you've already given up and died and have a second chance at it,” Jason said.

Adding, “Then I still stayed out there for like 10 minutes. I was hanging on the side of this reef. And I hear Larry come from behind and he's on my board towing his board. And I get on and he's like, 'Are you alright? I'm like, 'No.' I remember seeing him, but I was 10 minutes dead already.”

Jason Momoa noted that this incident prompted him to quit smoking in the future.

“And the moment I came out, I never smoked again. Like, I just died. Like I tried and tried, but like I couldn't do it again because I just, I gave up. Like, I gave up my life,” he said.

'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers heap praises on each other
'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers heap praises on each other
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard explains why he's still single
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard explains why he's still single
Billy Joel daughter Alexa Ray shares emotional reaction to dad's new documentary
Billy Joel daughter Alexa Ray shares emotional reaction to dad's new documentary
Teddi Mellencamp tears up as she breaks silence on affair with horse trainer
Teddi Mellencamp tears up as she breaks silence on affair with horse trainer
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to move to Cleveland?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to move to Cleveland?
Blake Lively brutally roasted in comedic spoof by Michael Pavano
Blake Lively brutally roasted in comedic spoof by Michael Pavano
Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt video
Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt
'The Walking Dead' actress passes away at 33
'The Walking Dead' actress passes away at 33