Diddy makes shocking request to Donald Trump ahead of sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty on prostitution-related charges last month

Zaid Bin Amir
August 06, 2025

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly seeking a pardon from US President Donald Trump two months after being found guilty on prostitution-related charges.

Nicole Westmoreland, a member of the rap mogul’s defense team, confirmed that their team has approached Trump’s administration for a pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations about a pardon,” the team member told CNN on Tuesday, August 5.

When Nicole asked how Diddy feels about his chances for a pardon, he replied that the father- of- seven “is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

However, a White House official declined the offer to discuss the pardon.

Trump's administration told the outlet that they "will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request."

In July, the Bad Boy Records producer was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy, who is also known as Puff Daddy, has been detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York since he was arrested in September 2024.

His legal team made five attempts to secure the rap mogul's release, but each of their efforts ultimately failed.

It is pertinent to mention that Diddy is due to be sentenced on October 3, 2025. 

