Katy Perry faces new troubles post Orlando Bloom split

Photo: Katy Perry encounters legal battle following Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry is reportedly in hot waters once again.

As per the newest report of Us Weekly, the 40-year-old is set to be grilled about speculation that she rented out her $15 million Santa Barbara estate to the Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by the outlet, the songbird will be asked about a report from June alleging the A-list couple had taken up residence in the lavish property , a sprawling 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,285-square-foot home nestled in the California hills.

The estate has been at the center of a long-running legal battle between Katy Perry and 85-year-old businessman Carl Westcott, who sold her the mansion back in 2020 via her business manager, Bernie Gudvi.

Carl, later, attempted to rescind the sale just days after signing, claiming he was under the influence of pain medication following back surgery and not mentally fit to enter into the agreement.

Despite his efforts, the case went to trial in November 2023, and the judge ultimately ruled in favor of the Firework singer, declaring her the rightful owner.

However, Carl Westcott's legal team has pressed on, and now the recent rumors surrounding the property's use are being brought into question.

The initial lawsuit targeted Gudvi, alleging he refused to cancel the transaction despite Westcott’s plea. But with Perry now directly involved in court proceedings once again, the case may see more star power than anyone anticipated.