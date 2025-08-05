 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death laid bare

Ozzy Osbourne left the world mourning on 22nd July 2025 after years long battle with Parkinson's disease

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 05, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death revealed

Ozzy Osbourne’s official cause of death has been disclosed. 

These findings came two weeks after the legendary rocker met his demise at the age of 76.

According to a death certificate filed by his daughter Aimée Osbourne and obtained by The New York Times on Tuesday, the Black Sabbath frontman died from a heart attack, per Page Six

As per this report, the certificate listed “out of hospital cardiac arrest” as the immediate cause, with contributing factors including “coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.”

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, surrounded by loved ones. 

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family said in a statement shared with the outlet. 

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” the grieving family added,

Commonly known as the “Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne was a pioneering force in heavy metal. 

He rose to fame as the frontman of Black Sabbath before launching a wildly successful solo career and later becoming a pop culture icon through reality television.

His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2020. 

