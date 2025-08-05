Savannah Chrisley reveals struggles of living with parents Todd, Julie

Savannah Chrisley reveals family disagreements after Todd, Julie, moved in

Savannah Chrisley's living situation is one she’s grateful for, but not necessarily happy with.

Ever since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were released from prison, the family has moved in together, and that is a bit challenging for someone used to living separately.

"It's a challenge, especially to all of us being under one roof," said Savannah, "It's great. I love it. I would have begged for this a year ago, but it's a lot. It's a lot."

She continued, "Imagine living with your parents again after being out of the house for 11 or 12 years. That's a lot."

She noted how a "difference in lifestyles" is making things hard for her.

Giving an example, she said, "I like to go have me a glass of wine or a cocktail. I mean, I am 28... almost 28 years old. Todd Chrisley does not agree with that."

She continued, "And so there's some rub there. He came in my house and threw out all my seltzers. Like, threw them out. Who does that? Who does that?"

Savannah argued that she could just "go and rebuy them."

"It's just interesting because now I'm a full-fledged adult," she said. "I have not relied on anyone to pay my bills, support me, guide me. I've done it all on my own. So we've just had a little bit of rub."

Despite the disagreements, she noted that the family is having a good time together.

"Also it's been the best time ever because we get to sit and talk at whatever time we want. We're joking on each other, laughing, making up for lost time. So for that, I am extremely grateful," she said.

For the unversed, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion and sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively. The couple were pardoned in May by President Donald Trump after having served 28 months in prison.