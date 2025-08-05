 
Geo News

Sharon Osbourne dealing with financial mess amid Ozzy's loss: Source

Sharon Osbourne reportedly has been hit with financial struggles right after the death of Ozzy Osbourne

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

Photo: Sharon Osbourne faces financial woes after Ozzy Osbournes loss: Source
Photo: Sharon Osbourne faces financial woes after Ozzy Osbourne's loss: Source

Ozzy Osbourne's sudden passing reportedly has left his wife Sharon facing not just heartbreak, but a mounting financial crisis.

The legendary Black Sabbath founding member, who died unexpectedly, was hit with two separate tax liens before his death, one in 2023 for nearly $700,000 and another in 2024 totaling almost $4.5 million, according to Star Magazine

“Sharon will have to deal with that on top of everything,” an insider revealed and added, “She’s already grieving and in pieces that Ozzy went so suddenly.”

Though Ozzy was worth an estimated $220 million at the time of his death, insiders shared that his outgoing expenses far outweighed his income in recent years. 

“He always prided himself on how well they did as a family,” the source added and noted, “He built up an impressive portfolio, but the lifestyle and medical bills took a toll.”

Now, as Sharon mourned her husband of more than four decades, she’s leaning heavily on her close-knit family. 

“It’s tragic,” the insider said and remarked in conclusion, “She’s surrounded by her kids and grandkids and taking comfort in that as she faces this financial mess.”

Mark Harmon's shocking 'NCIS' return sparks behind-the-scene war
Mark Harmon's shocking 'NCIS' return sparks behind-the-scene war
Jamie Lee Curtis defends Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson relationship video
Jamie Lee Curtis defends Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson relationship
Demi Moore unhappy with Tom Cruise' honorary Oscar win over Bruce Willis
Demi Moore unhappy with Tom Cruise' honorary Oscar win over Bruce Willis
Celebrity heartbreaks: The biggest breakups so far of 2025
Celebrity heartbreaks: The biggest breakups so far of 2025
Kanye West faces defeat in court?
Kanye West faces defeat in court?
Jonathan Scott plans to leave LA with Zooey Deschanel?
Jonathan Scott plans to leave LA with Zooey Deschanel?
Steve Berry opens up on feud with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson
Steve Berry opens up on feud with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to finally face David, Victoria in upcoming 'wedding'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to finally face David, Victoria in upcoming 'wedding'