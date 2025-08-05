 
Céline Dion dismisses unwanted opinion in resurfaced clip

In the resurfaced clip, Céline Dion strongly defended her ability to make decisions

August 05, 2025

Céline Dion hits out at Ellen DeGeneres in old clip

Céline Dion shares three sons with late music producer René Angélil. Her love for them is on display when a clip of her throwback interview resurfaced.

It was her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, where the host asked when the pop icon would cut the long hair of her kid, René-Charles.

This question drew a sharp response from the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, "Do you have a problem with that? Whatever I will do, I won't please everyone," adding, René-Charles makes his own decisions."

Unwanted opinions are a common struggle parents have to face, Miranda Thompson, a mum-of-one, said as she told Hello!, "When it comes to unwanted advice about my son."

The editor continued, "I have to always try to remember people think they're being helpful, not malicious, and that it's likely they're trying to offer their own support in their own way. If it really winds me up, I'll take a deep breath and vent to a mum chat later!"

Céline, meanwhile, remembered her kids' late father, who died in 2003, on Father's Day, "You may no longer be by our side, but your love lives within us. You taught our boys to be kind, to believe in who they are, and to take care of one another. That's the greatest gift of all."

