'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star gets candid about complicated romance

Sean Kaufman recently weighing in on The Summer I Turned Pretty’s most complicated pair yet.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the actor opened up about the emotional, and controversial, entanglement between his character, Steven, and Rain Spencer’s Taylor as the longtime friends crossed the line into something more.

“I don’t condone cheating and I don’t think that it’s the right thing to do,” he began and acknowledged.

Photo: Sean Kaufman's Steven and Rain Spencer’s Taylor on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

The actor went on to explained, “But I also think that it’s a mistake that people make. I think [sometimes] we hold people to one mistake for the rest of their lives always. Some people deserve that. But in this case, cheating is a thing where it’s obvious you just hope that the person who made this mistake can learn from it.”

As fans will be aware, Steven and Taylor’s smooch came as a shock to fans, especially given their respective romantic situations.

Nonetheless, Sean Kaufman addressed that the moment was more about confusion than betrayal.

“[Hopefully they can] grow and try not to hurt the people that they love,” he added.

“For Steven and Taylor, I don’t think it’s where they want to be or where they need to be. But it’s where they have to be because they keep putting themselves in positions where they think what they’re doing is what they want. When in reality, they just need to get over the hump and stop hurting each other,” the actor continued.

“I think the show doesn’t shy away from these flaws, and that’s what makes it so human,” he added and concluded by saying, “It’s not about perfect relationships—it’s about how people navigate the fallout.”