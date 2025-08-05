DC boss shares update about new 'Batman' movie

James Gunn gets candid about 'Batman' casting

DC will be going ahead with two separate Batmen, but both of them will be based in different universes. Matt Reeves' noir version of the Caped Crusader is out, starring Robert Pattinson.



Fans, however, are anticipating the status of Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which was announced in 2023.

So far, Andy Muschiett is attached to the movie as director, who previously helmed The Flash. However, there is no definite update on the casting, leading to swirling rumors.

Dismissing one such, James Gunn, who is the co-head of the franchise and often interacts with fans on social media, said the movie has not yet cast an actor for Batman.

Similarly, the director also denied that a live-action Teen Titans film is in work at DC. "Anything you've heard about that movie [Teen Titans] is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people."

Before this post, James also clarified that Ana Nogueria, who wrote Supergirl and is working on the script of the upcoming film on Wonder Woman, did not pen the Teen Titans.

"It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while,” he shared. “I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first, and she did," adding, "Yes, yes, we just have never read a script."

Meanwhile, Superman is in cinemas now.