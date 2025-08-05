 
Geo News

DC boss shares update about new 'Batman' movie

DC's co-head James Gunn dismisses a rumour about the casting of 'Batman'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

James Gunn gets candid about Batman casting
James Gunn gets candid about 'Batman' casting

DC will be going ahead with two separate Batmen, but both of them will be based in different universes. Matt Reeves' noir version of the Caped Crusader is out, starring Robert Pattinson.

Fans, however, are anticipating the status of Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which was announced in 2023.

So far, Andy Muschiett is attached to the movie as director, who previously helmed The Flash. However, there is no definite update on the casting, leading to swirling rumors.

Dismissing one such, James Gunn, who is the co-head of the franchise and often interacts with fans on social media, said the movie has not yet cast an actor for Batman.

DC boss shares update about new Batman movie

Similarly, the director also denied that a live-action Teen Titans film is in work at DC. "Anything you've heard about that movie [Teen Titans] is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people."

Before this post, James also clarified that Ana Nogueria, who wrote Supergirl and is working on the script of the upcoming film on Wonder Woman, did not pen the Teen Titans. 

"It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while,” he shared. “I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first, and she did," adding, "Yes, yes, we just have never read a script."

Meanwhile, Superman is in cinemas now.

Jennifer Aniston's pals worried as she foots bill for new beau's lifestyle
Jennifer Aniston's pals worried as she foots bill for new beau's lifestyle
Céline Dion dismisses unwanted opinion in resurfaced clip video
Céline Dion dismisses unwanted opinion in resurfaced clip
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star gets candid about complicated romance
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star gets candid about complicated romance
Katy Perry faces new troubles post Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry faces new troubles post Orlando Bloom split
Savannah Chrisley reveals struggles of living with parents Todd, Julie
Savannah Chrisley reveals struggles of living with parents Todd, Julie
Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death laid bare video
Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death laid bare
Brooklyn Beckham wants space from family as he renews vows with Nicola Peltz?
Brooklyn Beckham wants space from family as he renews vows with Nicola Peltz?
Teddi Mellencamp addresses her rumored affair with horse trainer
Teddi Mellencamp addresses her rumored affair with horse trainer