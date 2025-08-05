Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau 'date' details revealed

Insider reveals details about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau 'date'

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau caught the attention of many when they went out together earlier this week, which is called “definitely on a date” by sources.



But they told Us Weekly not to raise hopes because “It was casual." Sharing more details, the insiders said, “They had been in touch for the last month and have a few mutuals in the music industry.”

The Dark Horse hitmaker, who is on worldwide Lifetimes “doesn’t have a lot of extra time right now” but she managed to take a break, the source explained and “agreed to see” the ex-PM of Canada.

However, the "date" comes after her recent split from fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this year, which made the outing "exciting to put herself out there again," the bird chirped. “Katy is excited to move on but isn’t looking for anything serious."

Similarly, a source told People about the pair, "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes."

“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common," the bird chirped.