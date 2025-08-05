Jennifer Aniston's pals worried as she foots bill for new beau's lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston's pals worried about financial gap between her and new beau

Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried about the income gap between her and her new beau Jim Curtis.

The spiritual guru and hypnotist is readying to move into the Jennifer’s Los Angeles mansion, while she covers everything from dining experiences to vacations.

"Jim's confident and driven, but he doesn't have much money and definitely isn't operating on Jen's level, so she's covering the costs," a tipster revealed, per Radar Online.

The mole said the actress is generous in her relationships and doesn’t mind spending, especially if its her dream relationship.

"She's been hoping for a relationship like this for years, and she's not going to let finances become an issue," the tipster said.

"She feels he offers so much in other ways – he's attractive, mature, and mentally stimulating – and to her, that's priceless," said the mole.

Jennifer, whose net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, spent the Fourth of July weekend with Curtis at the Malibu home of her close pal Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

The actress was reportedly excited to itnroduce him to her friends and get their approval.

The source said, "It was a major milestone. Jen was really eager for her friends to give Jim the thumbs-up after everything she's been through romantically."

"Jen's friends are very protective of her," the source said. "He seems like a decent guy, but the gap in their finances does raise concerns. Some feel she might be going a bit overboard with how generous she's being with Jim."

Jennifer Aniston has walked down the aisle twice, and both marriages ended with divorce. The Friends actress was first married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 until their separation in 2018.