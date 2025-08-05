Ana De Armas confident about happy relationship with Tom Cruise: Source

Photo: Ana De Armas poses serious competition to Tom Cruise exes: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are not exactly keeping a low profile as romance heats up.

As fans will be aware, the duo, first linked in February 2025, have been fanning the flames of romance speculation with a string of high-profile outings, including private helicopter rides across Europe, a sun-soaked yacht vacation in Menorca, a night out at an Oasis concert in July, and most recently, a cozy getaway to Woodstock, Vermont.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the 63-year-old A-listed star has been pulling out all the stops to woo the Knives Out actress.

Reportedly, she’s not shying away from accepting his romantic gestures.

“Ana’s familiar with Tom’s history but it doesn’t worry her,” an insider reveals, noting that the actress recently liked a social media post that threw shade at Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

“It actually annoys her that people judge Tom by his exes, and she’s confident she’ll be able to keep him happier than they did,” the source added

Moreover, An De Armas has been reportedly gearing up to co-star alongside Tom Cruise in Doug Liman’s upcoming thriller Deeper.

The spy even confided that she’s already agreed to a relationship “contract,” a concept Cruise allegedly pitched as a practical plan for the future.

“She’s taking Tom at his word… They’ll be official soon enough,” the insider concluded.

As for their latest escape, the pair were spotted enjoying a quiet break in Vermont.

A source told People, “Ana loves Vermont. It's her place to rest and recharge. She was excited to host Tom and show him around. She took him to all her favorite spots.”