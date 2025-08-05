 
Geo News

Ana De Armas confident about happy relationship with Tom Cruise: Source

Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise have reportedly become enamoured with each other

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

Photo: Ana De Armas poses serious competition to Tom Cruise exes: Source
Photo: Ana De Armas poses serious competition to Tom Cruise exes: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are not exactly keeping a low profile as romance heats up.

As fans will be aware, the duo, first linked in February 2025, have been fanning the flames of romance speculation with a string of high-profile outings, including private helicopter rides across Europe, a sun-soaked yacht vacation in Menorca, a night out at an Oasis concert in July, and most recently, a cozy getaway to Woodstock, Vermont.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the 63-year-old A-listed star has been pulling out all the stops to woo the Knives Out actress. 

Reportedly, she’s not shying away from accepting his romantic gestures. 

 “Ana’s familiar with Tom’s history but it doesn’t worry her,” an insider reveals, noting that the actress recently liked a social media post that threw shade at Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

“It actually annoys her that people judge Tom by his exes, and she’s confident she’ll be able to keep him happier than they did,” the source added

Moreover, An De Armas has been reportedly gearing up to co-star alongside Tom Cruise in Doug Liman’s upcoming thriller Deeper

The spy even confided that she’s already agreed to a relationship “contract,” a concept Cruise allegedly pitched as a practical plan for the future. 

“She’s taking Tom at his word… They’ll be official soon enough,” the insider concluded.

As for their latest escape, the pair were spotted enjoying a quiet break in Vermont. 

A source told People, “Ana loves Vermont. It's her place to rest and recharge. She was excited to host Tom and show him around. She took him to all her favorite spots.”

Jennifer Aniston's pals worried as she foots bill for new beau's lifestyle
Jennifer Aniston's pals worried as she foots bill for new beau's lifestyle
Céline Dion dismisses unwanted opinion in resurfaced clip video
Céline Dion dismisses unwanted opinion in resurfaced clip
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star gets candid about complicated romance
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star gets candid about complicated romance
Katy Perry faces new troubles post Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry faces new troubles post Orlando Bloom split
Savannah Chrisley reveals struggles of living with parents Todd, Julie
Savannah Chrisley reveals struggles of living with parents Todd, Julie
Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death laid bare video
Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death laid bare
Brooklyn Beckham wants space from family as he renews vows with Nicola Peltz?
Brooklyn Beckham wants space from family as he renews vows with Nicola Peltz?
Teddi Mellencamp addresses her rumored affair with horse trainer
Teddi Mellencamp addresses her rumored affair with horse trainer