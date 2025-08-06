From Selena Gomez to Zendaya: Celebrities who are ready to say 'I do'

Celebrity couples who are set to tie the knot soon

Love is definitely in the air as some of the most famous celebrities have found “the one” for themselves.

Several star couples have taken the big step in their relationships and are officially engaged, with plans to tie the knot soon.

Here’s a look at the famous couples who are going to get married and are ready to say “I do.”

1. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:

Salena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged.

Gomez took to Instagram to announce her engagement to American producer by sharing their pictures, including a close-up of her engagement ring and a candid moment with her fiancé.

She captioned the post, “Forever begins now.” Blanco stemmed in and commented on the post, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The couple has been dating since June 2023 but kept their relationship private.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco shared his feelings for Gomez, saying, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this."

Gomez also spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about their relationship.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said.

“And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

She further added, “But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

2. Tom Holland and Zendaya:

Zendaya and Tom Holland revealed their engagement in January 2025, sending fans into frenzy. The two first met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

A source close to the couple shared with People that Holland has, “always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one.”

The same source revealed that the Spiderman star had “been wanting to propose to the Challengers actress for a while now” and added, “They have something very special.”

While the couple kept their plans secret, sources say “everyone close to them knew the engagement was happening, just not when.”

3. Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky:

Lady Gaga announced her engagement to businessman Michael Polansky in the year 2024.

Gaga previously sparked engagement rumours in April 2024 when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on ring finger.

She later confirmed the rumours to be true when she called Polansky her 'fiancé' at the Paris Olympics.

In March 2025, the pop star shared how she knew Polansky was ‘the one’ during her appearance on Good Morning America.

“He just loves the whole me,” she said. “I learn a lot from him. He’s so supportive. He’s got an incredibly kind heart."

"He’s my best friend. Being in a partnership with your best friend I feel like is a huge blessing. I couldn’t imagine going through life with anyone but him, honestly.”

4. Adele and Rich Paul:

Adele confirmed that she is engaged to Rich Paul during her concert in Munich, Germany, on August 9th, 2024.

This surprising announcement came when a fan proposed to Adele saying “Will you marry me?”

To this, The Easy on Me singer responded with, “I can't marry you because I'm already getting married".

She then showed off her engagement ring to the audience, further confirming her engagement.

The couple first started dating in 2021, and sparked engagement rumours in 2022 when the singer attended the BRIT Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand.

5. Emma Roberts and Cody John

Emma Roberts is engaged to Cody John. The couple made the announcement on July 16 as the Scream 4 star showed off her engagement ring, and humorously wrote, "putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

According to ET, a source shared that Roberts and John have been dating since the summer of 2022 after meeting through mutual friends.

Moreover an insider shared that, "Their friends and family are happy for both of them and think they make a great couple."