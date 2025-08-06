 
Chris Hemsworth reveals why 'Limitless: Live Better Now' rejected his stunt

August 06, 2025

Chris Hemsworth admits he was banned from surfing 40-feet wave
Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his very risky stunt that he wanted to perform for his National Geographical series, Limitless: Live Better Now.

During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he candidly discussed that he was denied the stunt by the executives because they don’t want to risk the future of Thor.

Revealing the stunt that he wanted to do, he began, "I was going to attempt to surf a 40-foot wave and train with big wave specialists, but we couldn’t get it through the ranks.”

Another stunt which was added in replacement of surfer stunt was climbing a dam wall. "The risk assessment, basically, was too far gone, so I ended up climbing a 200-meter dam wall," the Thor actor continued.

"They both have a fair amount of risk attached to them, but [the dam climb] got past the risk assessment team. 

"So there definitely was [concern]: ‘No, we need him to go off and shoot Thor next. We can’t have him drown while filming a big wave episode'," he concluded.

The new season will feature Hemsworth tackling three high-stake challenges, which includes learning drum, training Special Forces in South Korea, and climbing dam wall, that design to improve both mind and body.

Limitless: Live Better Now is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2025.

