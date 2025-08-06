Romeo Beckham throws subtle shade at Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham gets cryptic tattoo amid Brooklyn rift

Romeo Beckham has made a surprising move and fans think it’s a response to Brooklyn.

Amid the ongoing rift within the Beckham family, Romeo recently got a cryptic tattoo to his growing collection.

On Tuesday, the second son of David Beckham and Victoria took to Instagram and unveiled his latest tattoo.

The latest ink on his shoulder is a phrase “C’est La Vie” which means, “that’s life.”

The phrase is often used to express acceptance in difficult situations and fans see it as a subtle message to his older brother Brooklyn.

Notably, this comes as the tensions within the Beckham family have been escalating for months. The rumours began after Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz snubbed David Beckham’s 50th birthday party. Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola no longer follow Romeo Beckham and youngest brother Cruz Beckham on Instagram.

However, sources told The Sun that the young couple didn’t initiate and were unaware of the unfollows until media reports surfaced.

“It’s possible Romeo and Cruz blocked them, which would make it appear as him no longer following the brothers,” the insider stated.