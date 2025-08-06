'Weapons' director finally reveals why Pedro Pascal lost lead role

'Weapons' director recalls consequences of Pedro Pascal exit from cast

Zach Cregger has finally broken the silence on why Pedro Pascal lost the part of Archer Graffin in Weapons.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, the director candidly discussed that Pascal was the first choice for the role.

Recalling the consequences that movie’s faced after Pascal didn’t end up in the cast, he noted, “I had a whole different cast for this movie.”

Revealing the reason for not casting him, Cregger continued, “And then we had the strike, and then Pedro Pascal’s schedule threw us into turmoil. I had to recast the entire movie.”

“The strikes delayed us, and then when you delay, people’s schedules get conflicts, and then you’re back at square one,” the director explained.

The forthcoming movie, Weapon, revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a class full of students in the middle of the night. The town is gripped with fear and suspicion, with pointing fingers to class teacher, Justine Gandy.

Before concluding, Zach Cregger shared, “I bear no ill will towards anybody. We just kept getting delayed and delayed. It’s like a domino effect. So I had to start over again.”

The lead roles are played by Josh Brolin as Archer Graff, and Julia Garner, who plays the teacher's role, in the mystery horror movie.

Weapons is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 8, 2025.