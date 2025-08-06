Elizabeth Hurley kicks out Billy Ray Cyrus 'demons'

How Elizabeth Hurley 'saved' Billy Ray Cyrus?

Fans were in for a surprise when Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus shared that they are dating.



Now, an insider told the Star Magazine that the British star is having a positive effect on the country musician, so much so that she is described as straightening out his demons.

“Liz is the best thing that’s happened to him,” the source said, adding the 60-year-old saved Some Gave All singer from himself and also salvaged his relationship with his daughter Miley.

This is what led the mole to squeal, “Billy Ray has had his demons, but Liz is straightening him out, and he likes it.”

Earlier, the couple made headlines for their romance during the shooting of their 2022 film Christmas in Paradise. In the 63-year-old's words, we both “did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was chemistry.”

But the report said the duo were not in frequent touch after the filming. However, that changed when the Bedazzled actress got in touch with Billy during his divorce from singer Firerose.

“That text changed everything for him,” the bird concluded, adding, "There was no looking back from then. Even the singer is thankful to God for bringing Hurley and her son Damian into his life."