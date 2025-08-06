Meghan Markle snubs Lilibet, Archie in birthday post?

Meghan Markle has seemingly snubbed her kids Archie and Lilibet in the 44th birthday post on social media.

The duchess took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her 44th private birthday celebrations.

She posted the photo with caption, "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special."

In the picture, Meghan can be seen blowing out the candles on her decadent cake garnished with yellow hibiscus flowers.

Meghan also took a moment to thank her friends and followers for all of the birthday wishes, writing, "To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it" followed by a heart emoticon.

Meghan, however, did not particularly mentioned her kids Archie and Lilibet in the birthday post.

Neither she shared any photo of the kids.

Meghan Markle’s post further reads, “And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary Thank you for a standout dining experience.”



