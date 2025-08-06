Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute for Prince Harry post birthday celebration

Meghan Markle showers love on Prince Harry in adorable tribute

Meghan Markle dropped a sweet tribute for her husband Prince Harry as she shared a glimpse from her intimate birthday celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers how Prince Harry made her big day even more special.

Sharing a rare glimpse from her personal life, Meghan expressed gratitude to Harry for a “beautiful” evening she had as she turned 44.

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” penned the former Suits star.

Meghan has been vocal about her love for King Charles’ son. Speaking with People Magazine earlier this year, Meghan shared how Harry’s eyes sparkle when he sees her doing what she loves.

"My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me," she said while speaking of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

Later, during an appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Meghan gushed over her “handsome” husband.

"It's more of a honeymoon period for us now,” Meghan said, adding that she will be married with Harry "forever” as he’s "very very handsome.”

She further said that Harry’s "heart is even more beautiful."