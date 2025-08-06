 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute for Prince Harry post birthday celebration

Meghan Markle reportedly celebrated her 44th birthday in intimate event

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 06, 2025

Meghan Markle showers love on Prince Harry in adorable tribute
Meghan Markle showers love on Prince Harry in adorable tribute

Meghan Markle dropped a sweet tribute for her husband Prince Harry as she shared a glimpse from her intimate birthday celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers how Prince Harry made her big day even more special.

Sharing a rare glimpse from her personal life, Meghan expressed gratitude to Harry for a “beautiful” evening she had as she turned 44.

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” penned the former Suits star.

Meghan has been vocal about her love for King Charles’ son. Speaking with People Magazine earlier this year, Meghan shared how Harry’s eyes sparkle when he sees her doing what she loves.

"My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me," she said while speaking of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

Later, during an appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Meghan gushed over her “handsome” husband.

"It's more of a honeymoon period for us now,” Meghan said, adding that she will be married with Harry "forever” as he’s "very very handsome.”

She further said that Harry’s "heart is even more beautiful."

Meghan Markle ‘drama' triggers birthday distance from Royals
Meghan Markle ‘drama' triggers birthday distance from Royals
Meghan Markle birthday brings question on success rate
Meghan Markle birthday brings question on success rate
Sarah Ferguson is strong pillar for Royals, says expert
Sarah Ferguson is strong pillar for Royals, says expert
Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine
Meghan Markle breaks Instagram hiatus with new rosé wine
Piers Morgan's response to allegations against Sarah Ferguson still awaited
Piers Morgan's response to allegations against Sarah Ferguson still awaited
Prince Harry risks Princess Anne's ire with upcoming decision
Prince Harry risks Princess Anne's ire with upcoming decision
Buckingham Palace distances itself from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
Buckingham Palace distances itself from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
King Charles warns Prince William against mistake he made as Prince of Wales video
King Charles warns Prince William against mistake he made as Prince of Wales