Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's video after shocking health update

Kensington Palace has shared a video of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with a big announcement after shocking health updates were exposed about her.

Recently, citing the sources, the Radar Online reported the Princess of Wales is “struggling with recovery” and pushing herself too hard to keep up royal duties.

“Some even fear she’s risking a relapse," the Radar Online tweeted.

It further said, “Kate Middleton’s latest appearance has royal watchers seriously concerned. Insiders say she’s dropped to a shocking 90 pounds following her cancer battle."

Palace insiders and medical experts have warned that Kate’s dramatic weight loss could affect her recovery.

Following this major health update, the Kensington Palace released a video of Kate Middleton and made a big announcement related to the cause close to the heart of the Princess of Wales.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood shared the video, retweeted by the palace, reads, “The science is clear: little moments matter. Our new series of animations, based on The Shaping Us Framework, explores how early brain development is influenced by the relationships babies and young children experience every day. Watch the full series now:”

In the description of the YouTube post, it says “This series of animated films unpacks the brain science and explains key concepts behind the way nurturing interactions support the social and emotional development of babies and young children.”

It further said, “Building on the Shaping Us Framework, the films explain the science behind the everyday moments of connection that can have a long-term positive impact on a child’s life.”