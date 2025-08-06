Prince Archie, Lilibet could resent Meghan Markle's choice after growing up

Prince Archie, Lilibet may grow up feeling used by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been warned that her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may grow up feeling used by her.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Hugo Vickers bashed the Duchess of Sussex as he said he doesn’t believe she has been successful in her public image efforts.

Speaking about her children, Vickers suggested little Archie and Lilibet might one day feel upset about being used as part of her personal brand or marketing.

"I don't think she's been at all successful quite honestly,” the expert claimed.

He added, "Very soon her children will grow up and I imagine they will be quite resentful at the way in which they've been used. She is using them as part of her marketing campaign.

Vickers went on to say that her husband Prince Harry often appears just to support her publicly, which he described as “depressing.”

"Prince Harry always invariably seems to pop up at the end to give credence to her to show that he's on side with her, it's all rather depressing,” he said.

"I've got no idea what's next but you can be fairly certain she'll come up with something. Maybe one of the things she does will catch on."