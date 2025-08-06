Sarah Ferguson issues statement after shocking claims about Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence on social media for the first time after shocking claims about her former husband Prince Andrew were made.

The new claims about Prince Andrew have been made in the biography about his life by author Andrew Lownie titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Sarah took to her social media handles and shared her photos with the Creators, saying: “Her Heart for a Compass was always meant to be a bridge between hearts, stories, and generations.

“Being able to sign copies and speak with these incredible creators brought me right back to why I wrote it in the first place. Thank you @amazoninfluencerprogram for the opportunity.”

This is Sarah’s first post on social media after shocking claims about the Duke of York were revealed.

Earlier, Sarah and Andrew were spotted together for the first time after the release of a scathing new biography.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Andrew looked 'wary and threatened' as he was seen for the first time.

The publication reported this while quoting a body language expert.

The body language expert said Sarah herself looked in 'sadness or deep pain' as the former couple was spotted driving a black Land Rover Defender.