 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson issues statement after shocking claims about Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew looked 'wary and threatened' as the duke was seen with Sarah Ferguson

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 06, 2025

Sarah Ferguson issues statement after shocking claims about Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson issues statement after shocking claims about Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence on social media for the first time after shocking claims about her former husband Prince Andrew were made.

The new claims about Prince Andrew have been made in the biography about his life by author Andrew Lownie titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Sarah took to her social media handles and shared her photos with the Creators, saying: “Her Heart for a Compass was always meant to be a bridge between hearts, stories, and generations.

“Being able to sign copies and speak with these incredible creators brought me right back to why I wrote it in the first place. Thank you @amazoninfluencerprogram for the opportunity.”

This is Sarah’s first post on social media after shocking claims about the Duke of York were revealed.

Earlier, Sarah and Andrew were spotted together for the first time after the release of a scathing new biography.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Andrew looked 'wary and threatened' as he was seen for the first time.

The publication reported this while quoting a body language expert.

The body language expert said Sarah herself looked in 'sadness or deep pain' as the former couple was spotted driving a black Land Rover Defender.

Prince Archie, Lilibet could resent Meghan Markle's choice after growing up video
Prince Archie, Lilibet could resent Meghan Markle's choice after growing up
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Princess Anne
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Princess Anne
King Charles asks Prince Harry to prove he's not a ‘burden' for royal reunion video
King Charles asks Prince Harry to prove he's not a ‘burden' for royal reunion
Sentebale chair reacts after Prince Harry cleared of wrongdoing
Sentebale chair reacts after Prince Harry cleared of wrongdoing
Meghan Markle snubs Lilibet, Archie in birthday post?
Meghan Markle snubs Lilibet, Archie in birthday post?
Meghan Markle critics accuse her of getting plastic surgery after birthday post
Meghan Markle critics accuse her of getting plastic surgery after birthday post
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's video after shocking health update video
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's video after shocking health update
Prince George embraces Royal role as he's fully aware of future kingship
Prince George embraces Royal role as he's fully aware of future kingship