Sentebale chair reacts after Prince Harry cleared of wrongdoing

Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, who had been asked by the trustees to step down, has slammed Prince Harry after the duke was cleared of wrongdoing.

The Charity Commission launched a regulatory compliance case, examining the allegations and counter-allegations on both sides.

In its findings, the regulator has dismissed some major criticisms made by Chandauka, including of bullying and "misogynoir," or racism targeting Black women.

However, it criticized both parties for allowing the dispute “to play out publicly.”

Following these findings, Sophie Chandauka thanked the Commission and claimed that its findings “confirmed” her allegations.

“I appreciate the Charity Commission for its conclusions, which confirm the governance concerns I raised privately in February 2025,” Chandauka said in a statement.

According to the New York Post, she added, “The experience was intense, and it became a test of our strategic clarity and operational resilience.”

The chair continued, “I thank every dedicated colleague and the courageous new Board members who have stayed focused on the mission in the face of unprecedented media glare.”

“The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private.”