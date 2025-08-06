Prince George embraces Royal role as he's fully aware of future kingship

Prince William and Kate Midldeton’s son Prince George, who recently turned 12, is now fully aware of his future role as king.

According to royal expert Marlene Koenig, there are still many years before the young prince takes the throne, as his father, Prince William, is next in line after King Charles.

However, George is said to be aware what important role awaits and is already stepping into royal duties, per Us Weekly.

Koeing told the publication that George is “undoubtedly aware of his future role,” adding, “Barring any accidents or health issues, George will not be king for some years.”

“He is second in line — as his father is the heir apparent — and his grandfather is the king,” the expert added.

She went on to note that George has already stepped into his royal role after taking part in “numerous public events.”

Koeing alluded that it is likely that Prince William and Kate Middleton have discussed “these changes” with George already.

Koenig said that George became aware of his role following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II’s in September 2022, when George was only 11.

She said that George handled his big role at the coronation with confidence. “George is the first member of the Royal Family to have such a role in the service,” the expert said.

“If the young prince was nervous, he didn’t show it,” Koenig said, adding that the Prince and Princess of Wales watched George “with pride” at the event.

“The Coronation provided the young prince with the knowledge that he, too, would one day be crowned in a Coronation ceremony,” she added.

“George may be a 12-year-old schoolboy who loves sports, but he is most certainly aware of his future.”