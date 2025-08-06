 
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Princess Anne

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is “struggling with recovery” and pushing herself too hard to keep up royal duties

August 06, 2025

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about Princess Anne amid new health updates about Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace announcement.

He tweeted, “Princess Anne is undertaking a one-day visit to Dublin today. She will be formally welcomed by President Michael D Higgins and will later attend the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show.”

The Majesty Magazine also tweeted, “The Princess Royal is in Dublin today and will be formally welcomed by President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin. HRH will then attend the opening day of the 150th @DublinHorseShow at the Royal Dublin Society.”

The Princess Royal's visit comes amid fresh claims about Kate Middleton’s health.

Recently, citing the sources, the Radar Online reported the Princess of Wales is “struggling with recovery” and pushing herself too hard to keep up royal duties.

“Some even fear she’s risking a relapse," the Radar Online tweeted.

It further said, “Kate Middleton’s latest appearance has royal watchers seriously concerned. Insiders say she’s dropped to a shocking 90 pounds following her cancer battle."

