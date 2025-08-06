King Charles asks Prince Harry to prove he's not a ‘burden' for royal reunion

King Charles ‘protecting his peace’ from Prince Harry amid health struggles

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles wants Prince Harry to show that he is not a “burden” if he wants to reconcile with him.

Royal commentator Jack Royston made fresh claims about the father-son’s strained relationship during The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

The expert said that there is a chance they could reconnect, but Charles may need some convincing from the Duke of Sussex.

He said on the show that after the King’s cancer diagnosis, he chose to focus on his health and peace of mind, as Harry had been a major source of stress.

“I think there's a chance we will, but I do think Charles is going to need to be slightly dragged into it,” Royston said.

He continued, “I think Charles got to a point after his diagnosis where I think he took a decision that he needed to protect his peace and that his younger son was causing him a significant amount of stress and anxiety in his life, and so he took a decision that he needed to focus on his health and getting back to the place that he needed to be, and that meant not exhaustingly spending all of his time running around after Harry.

“And so Harry is going to have to show Charles that having a relationship is not going to be exhausting and draining for him if Harry's serious about wanting to repair that relationship.”