Kate Middleton breaks silence after snubbing Meghan Markle on birthday

Kate Middleton speaks out on key issue after Meghan Markle birthday

Kate Middleton broke silence with a major new statement a day after she snubbed Meghan Markle on her 44th birthday.

The Princess of Wales revealed how she will be raising awareness on the importance of early childhood via a series of animated films.

Prince William’s wife spoke about the importance of early childhood as she called it a "golden opportunity" to build strong foundations for a healthy and happy life.

Kate said the videos show how simple, loving moments between adults and children help with emotional and social development.

In a statement issues, Princess Kate said, "Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness.

She continued, "The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.

"These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.

"That is why we want to raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world.

"Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future."

This comes after Kate failed to wish Meghan Markle on her even though former royal butler Grant Harrold claimed that she might mark the Duchess of Sussex's big day.