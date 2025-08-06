Meghan Markle critics accuse her of getting plastic surgery after birthday post

Meghan Markle critics says she took social media hiatus to get 'new nose'

Meghan Markle shared a glimpse into her intimate birthday celebrations but her critics seemed to have noticed her allegedly changed facial features.

After the Duchess of Sussex dropped her new photo on Instagram, several social media users accused her of getting plastic surgery.



In the caption of her birthday post, Meghan wrote, "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special."

"To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it," the former Suits star added.

"And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience."

Since Meghan has disabled commenting on her posts, users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions on the new post.

One critic wrote, "Showing off her new nose--no ski jump anymore."

Another suggested that Meghan’s recent one-month hiatus from Instagram was due to her recovery after alleged "surgery."

"Saw a post which suggested the reason for the hiatus healing from facial surgery," they penned.

"New nose for her birthday I see," another tweeted.

One critic just bashed the Duchess, writing "that woman is a mouth breathing idiot! She has to stop."

Another social media user criticised her for using her birthday to promote restaurants, sarcastically asking Meghan which "family" she was thanking in her new post.

"The IG hiatus is definitely over, and #MeghanMarkle is back, babies. Using her birthday to promote restaurants and of course herself. Why WOULDNT she use her birthday as her grand return?

"It’s a global holiday in her mind. She mentions her husband-it’s interesting that she doesn’t use his name-and WHAT FAMILY?!? #MeghanIsTheProblem #MeghanTurns44 #MeghanMarkleExposed."



