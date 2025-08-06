 
Prince Harry lands in new trouble over reconciliation with King Charles, William

The royals are 'hyper-sensitive' toward any legal issues in America

August 06, 2025

Prince Harry has apparently landed in new major trouble related to reconciliation with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

The new trouble for the duke has been highlighted by the royal experts while speaking to the Fox News Digital as Meghan is being dragged back into another legal battle with her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claims to the outlet Meghan and Samantha Markle family feud casts a dark cloud over the duke and duchess, especially Harry, who is reportedly attempting to reconnect with the royal family.

The expert warned, "More legal disputes between Meghan and Samantha could break the fragile links between Harry and Meghan trying to establish a way forward.

"The royals are hyper-sensitive toward any legal issues in America, resulting in any more secrets coming out to the detriment of the royals in the U.K."

He further said, "This could be misconstrued as a timely action by Samantha Markle as she sees her half-sister on the ropes regarding Netflix and a glimmer of hope to be reconnected with the royal family."

The report claims Meghan’s latest dispute with Samantha could potentially make the royal family wary of any future peace talks with Harry.

