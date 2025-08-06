Tom Cruise ready to get down on one knee for Ana De Armas: Source

Photo: Only reason why Tom Cruise has not proposed Ana De Armas yet revealed

Tom Cruise may be ready to say, “I do,” but not without paperwork.

According to insiders, the Mission: Impossible star is preparing to propose to Ana de Armas and is already laying down the legal groundwork for a high-profile union.

“Tom micromanages every detail of his life. Anyone close to him always has loads of paperwork and NDAs to sign,” a source close to Star Magazine revealed.

“Marriage takes it to a new level. Tom has so much to protect,” they added before moving to a new topic.

The report comes amid Cruise’s lavish displays of affection for the Knives Out actress.

As per Radar Online, the actor, who just turned 63 on July 3, has been pulling out all the stops to win over the Cuban-Spanish beauty, even commissioning a custom perfume crafted to match her skin chemistry.

“Ana is in awe of his romantic gestures,” a source told the outlet, adding that Tom Cruise “has made her the center of his universe – and everyone around him knows it.”

“He’s already spent a fortune wining and dining her and isn’t letting up anytime soon,” said the insider.

The source also addressed, “He’s only keeping things low-key in public because he was mocked so much for his over-the-top excitement with Katie [Holmes]. But make no mistake, he’s absolutely giddy about Ana.”

Among the many extravagant gifts Cruise has reportedly given her: a fragrance made in Grasse, France, the world’s perfume capital.

Reportedly, this exclusive scent features rare orchid oils and inspired by Ana’s Cuban roots. The scent was bottled in hand-blown pink Murano glass and delivered with a handwritten note and hundreds of fresh orchids.