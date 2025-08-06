Robert Plant mourns the loss of legend Terry Reid

Robert Plant pays tribute to late Terry Reid

Robert Plant just penned a moving tribute to Terry Reid.

The late musician was mostly known for rejecting a chance to become the iconic Led Zeppelin’s front man and recommended Plant to the founding member, Jimmy Page along with late drummer John Bonham, after touring with the pair's old group, Band Of Joy.

After the announcement of Reid’s death became public, the 76-year-old recalled the fun times they had together, writing, "Terry Reid's enthusiasm and encouragement were incredible back then.”

He continued, "Still teenagers, we crashed each others' gigs and crucified Season Of The Witch time and time again. So much fun. So on it. He was all of everything. Such charisma.”

"His voice, his range. His songs, capturing that carefree era. Superlungs, indeed. He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline. I listen now to his album The River and shed a tear for my brother in arms,” the iconic vocalist concluded.

Plant and Reid remained close pals, appearing onstage with the Live Life hitmaker at his show at The Joint in Los Angeles in 2004.

Reid said: "This man should have had my life… mind you, I’m not sure he’d want it!" and then quipped, "I wouldn’t mind some of the money!"

The English musician also turned down the chance to be in another legendary music group, Deep Purple.