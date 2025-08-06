Hailey Bieber gives Justin last chance and brutal post baby wake up call

Justin Bieber gets harsh ultimatum from wife Hailey as he gets last chance

Justin Bieber is begging his wife, Hailey, to give him another chance, and she has a list of changes for him to make.

After facing divorce rumors over the past few months, the couple presented a united front when Justin released his new album, Swag, in July.

The cover featured the singer in the front, and Hailey and their son, Jack Blues, in the background.

They also had a blissful vacation in Mallorca, Spain.

"Justin has completely thrown himself at Hailey's feet. He's begging for another chance. He's telling her he's ready to grow up and make her and their family his priority," a source told Radar Online.

The tipster said the model has made it clear that this is his last shot.

"She loves him, but she can't keep living on this roller coaster," said the insider. "She's laid out a list of things she wants to see changed."

"No more public meltdowns, no more immature behavior, and he's got to cut way down on his weed habit. And Justin has been really trying. He even did a total detox to prove he's serious," they shared.

Since the Spain getaway, "things have been very good, and everyone is hoping this will be the real turning point for them," said the source.

"This has been the pattern for a while now: Justin pushes Hailey to her breaking point and things explode, and then they make up and things are good for a while before the cycle starts again," they revealed.

Justin Bieber married Hailey in 2018, and the couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in 2024.