Princess Anne leaves England after Prince Andrew gets caught up in new controversy

Princess Anne has travelled to Ireland as part of royal duties, according to the royal family on Wednesday.

Upon arrival in Dublin, the sister of King Charles was welcomed by The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, and his wife Sabina Higgins.

According to a brief statement issued on the royal family's Instagram account, The Princess Royal was welcomed at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of Ireland.

As many as two pictures of the British royal with her hosts were also shared on social media.

The Princess Royal's visit to Ireland comes just days after her son, Peter Phillips announced engagement to his long time girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

The couple, who began dating in May 2024, confirmed their engagement on August 1.

According to reports, both families including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed.

No wedding date has yet been set.

Meanwhile, her younger brother, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, are caught up in a new controversy stemming from an upcoming book on the Duke and Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York is the title of the new biography focusing on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, exploring their lives, marriage, and controversies.

The book, written by Andrew Lownie, delves into Prince Andrew's fall from grace, particularly his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent fallout.

The book's excerpts, published by some British media organization, has brought the royal family's into new spotlight, with the author levelling serious allegations against the couple.

However, King Charles, Andrew's eldest brother, Princess Anne or any other royal family member have avoided from commenting on the allegations.



