Buckingham Palace's silence on death of royal confidante raises eyebrows

Buckingham Palace silence on death of royal confidante raises eyebrows

Despite a decades-long bond with the British royal family, the death of Hilary Weston, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, has gone unacknowledged in any official capacity by the monarchy.

Weston, who died at 83 surrounded by family, had close personal ties to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and King Charles III.

She and her husband, Canadian retail magnate Galen Weston, were stewards of Fort Belvedere, the historic royal residence near Windsor Great Park, since the 1980s.

Hilary Weston with King Charles

Under their lease from the Crown Estate, Fort Belvedere became a discreet hub of royal social life.

It hosted private polo matches, family retreats, and was even the site of visits from Queen Elizabeth II.

Galen Weston’s friendship with King Charles III was well-known, with the King’s own polo ponies once stabled at the estate.

Yet, since her passing, neither Buckingham Palace nor any senior royal has issued a public statement or posted condolences on social media.

The silence is conspicuous, given the Westons’ longstanding role in royal circles.

The absence of any statement on her death has raised many eyebrows.